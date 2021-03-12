Gore businesses needs survey - Council

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 12:00

A recent survey of Gore District businesses has revealed 87.5% are looking to employ additional staff in the coming months.

However, they also say their main challenge within the next six to 12 months is the lack of a good, skilled workforce.

The survey was carried out as part of the Council’s Closing the Gaps initiative. Businesses across a range of sectors, including agriculture, retail, health, and education, were interviewed to determine employers' needs and requirements.

Closing the Gaps is a partnership between the Council, Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), Ministry of Social Development, Hokonui Huanui. Its goal is to provide financial support to Gore businesses to support young people and people impacted by COVID-19 to get into sustainable employment (i.e. fulltime paid work for 30+ hours a week).

Of those businesses surveyed, 88% agreed they were confident with the business outlook in the next six months, notwithstanding another COVID-19 lockdown and finding experienced staff.

Almost half (47%) of businesses indicated they had developed new service offerings over the last six months, including increasing their online presence, expanding current operations and/or changing the kinds of services offered.

Businesses felt a stronger sense of community, and their profile had increased due to more people buying locally. Just over a quarter (26%) of businesses interviewed increased their staff in response to COVID-19.

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks said the findings of the report were encouraging for the area.

"While we have the challenge of finding employees for businesses, it is heartening to see businesses in the Gore area are optimistic about their outlook.

"Closing the Gaps could not have come at a better time, providing businesses with financial support to help with finding staff. "

While businesses felt confident about the future, some of the challenges they see include not getting enough product, increasing regulatory compliance, and losing current staff (mainly due to retirement and maternity leave).

A stronger focus on marketing and communications, digital technology, and HR support and advice were also cited as areas where help was needed. Over two-thirds of businesses (68%)

indicated a strong need for better collaboration between businesses within the Gore District.

Mr Hicks said the report had highlighted many opportunities for the business community.

"We (the Council) are excited that with the support of other organisations we can assist businesses to connect and collaborate, making us even stronger as a District," he said

Potential employers and job seekers can connect with the programme by contacting coordinator Mark McCann at the Gore District Council.