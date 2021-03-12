We could have had more winners - Auckland Business Chamber

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 12:38

We could have had more winners Businesses across Auckland are racing to get over the start line with barely a moment’s notice to be ready for one of the biggest trading, social, cultural and sporting weekends of the year after Government finally announced a shift down to Level One from midday.

"There would be more winners had Government told us the decision yesterday instead of sitting on it overnight," Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett said. "All hard hit event, retail, accommodation and hospitality operators asked for was a heads up to give them certainty to reboot and time to fill the fridges, stock the shelves, roster on staff and promote their offerings."

"The Government insists they were waiting on additional information - an earlier explanation would have made the waiting more palatable".

"While business may scramble, they will pull out all the stops to welcome back customers knowing that a full weekend of racing will attract thousands of Aucklanders into the city to celebrate and support their local cafes and restaurants.