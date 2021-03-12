Last call for entries for NZ Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 13:20

NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) encourages carpentry apprentices nationwide to get their entries in before the 26 March deadline for the annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM. The regional heats of the competition will be held on 10 April, with great prizes up for grabs and the winner of each going on to compete for the coveted title of national champion in Wellington in June.

All apprentices that compete in the regional heats will receive a prize pack and additional prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place-getters. Regional winners also win an all-expenses-paid trip to the national final, held at the NZCB Annual Conference and Expo, where they will compete for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $50,000 worth of prizes.

Held in 19 locations across the country, the competition is open to any apprentices employed by NZCB member builders or who are enrolled with Industry Training Association Building (ITAB).

NZCB Business Development Manager South Island Nick Matthews says as last year’s competition was cancelled due to Covid-19, there is a lot of anticipation building for the 2021 NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM among NZCB member builders and apprentices around the country.

"This means the stakes are higher than ever before and we are looking forward to seeing a couple years’ worth of talent go hammer-to-hammer to compete for the NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM national title," says Nick.

A week before the regional heats, competitors will be advised of the project they are to build. On the day of the heats each competitor will have eight hours to complete that project using durable, trade-quality timber and materials courtesy of ITM.

The finished projects must meet minimum safety standards and will be judged by a panel of experienced building practitioners and industry educators. The judges will be assessing a range of building elements, including quality of the craftsmanship, assembly, ability to work to a detailed plan, safe working technique and time management.

Apprentices can enter by visiting https://apprenticechallenge.nz/how-to-get-involved/ and filling out the entry form. Entries must be received by Friday 26 March.

The NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM is held in association with ITAB, with support from the Apprenticeship Scholarship Trust.