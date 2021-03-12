Power prices down in 2020, usage up over lockdown - ERANZ

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 14:51

"Kiwi households benefitted from reductions in power prices in 2020 - with the real unit-price of electricity falling to the lowest level since 2012, according to data released by MBIE this week " Electricity Retailers’ Association Chief Executive Cameron Burrows says.

"Unsurprisingly, 2020 saw residential electricity use increase as Kiwis stayed home during Covid-19 lockdowns - with power use up 8 percent between March and June compared to the previous year. This went counter to a long-running trend of falling residential power use, in part as homes become more energy efficient.

"That means that in 2020 Kiwis were paying less each time we turned on the lights or the heater - but because of Covid-19 we needed to use more electricity to work, study, and run our homes.

"Overall, the average annual household power bill in 2020 was $2118. Since 2014 annual bills have fallen by more than $140, after inflation.

"The MBIE data shows that in 2020 the average price per kilowatt hour for New Zealand households fell to $0.29, with one driver being a lower unit-cost of lines charges.

"2020 was a challenging year for many customers, and power companies were very focused on working with Kiwis in need to make sure they’re well supported. As a result, disconnections for non-payment were down around 40 per cent in 2020.

"New Zealand is in an enviable position internationally, with low-cost and renewable electricity meaning we are well placed to transition to a net-zero emission economy. Our power prices are the sixth cheapest in the developed world which encourages the switch to low carbon options like electric vehicles and heat pumps."