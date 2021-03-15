Villa Maria pursues US market growth with new partnership

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 10:57

Iconic New Zealand winery, Villa Maria Estate is delighted to announce Winebow Imports as its new exclusive import representative in the United States.

Villa Maria has a vision to be one of the world’s great wine companies and the partnership with Winebow Imports further supports the company’s global growth strategy.

"Following a rigorous selection process, we are thrilled to partner with the Winebow Imports team," said Matthew Deller MW, Villa Maria’s Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer. "Their knowledge, enthusiasm, and professionalism are unparalleled, making them perfectly positioned to realise Villa Maria’s full potential in the U.S."

Winebow is a recognised leader in the U.S. wine industry and has extensive experience working with wine brands that are dedicated to unique regions.

"We are honored to partner with Villa Maria Estate. Their well-documented achievements and category leadership have earned them an outstanding reputation as pioneers in New Zealand wine," said Ian Downey, Executive Vice President of Winebow Imports.

"Villa Maria’s guiding principles are always pointing toward positive change. Their longstanding commitment to the relationship between responsible stewardship, community, and quality, resonates strongly in today’s market. We look forward to growing this renowned brand."

Villa Maria is the number one NZ brand in the UK, New Zealand’s largest market by volume. Despite that success, the company has historically under-indexed in the U.S. market, this country’s largest market by value. The shift to Winebow Imports is part of the Villa Maria’s overall strategy to reach its potential in the U.S.

Winebow Imports will relaunch Villa Maria throughout the U.S. this month with a coordinated sales and marketing program to generate excitement and build awareness throughout the country. This will be closely followed by the launch of Villa Maria EarthGarden, a 100% Biogro certified organic range.