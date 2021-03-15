New Jonas Leisure Change Campaign makes switching to Envibe 'simple'

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 13:21

Australasia’s leading leisure management software provider, Jonas Leisure, has launched a Change Campaign to help fitness, health and leisure businesses make the switch to its premium Envibe leisure management solution.

Envibe is fast becoming the go-to solution for councils and businesses operating leisure centres and aquatic facilities in Australia and New Zealand. The new campaign introduces limited-time competitive pricing for new users and a fresh approach to training and onboarding to make it simple for people to future-proof their leisure management solution.

"The environment we all operate in has changed. The requirements have changed. How we do our work has changed. So, Jonas Leisure is changing with it," says Dushayant Dhar, Jonas Leisure Head of Sales and Customer Success. Leisure management software Envibe was locally created with the Australian and New Zealand gym and leisure market in mind. The powerful system boasts an attractive layout, intuitive functionality and is workflow driven, making it easy for new users to dive straight in.

Customers have access to local 24/7 support from Jonas Leisure. The company also offers a comprehensive onboarding process for new clients to make sure they have a thorough understanding of the system before it goes live. This includes an ongoing access to state of the art e-learning platform for ‘super user’ staff involved in configuring the system as well as and ‘end user’ staff who will use it on a daily basis to manage bookings, memberships and other details.

"Making the switch to Envibe is really easy. We can migrate data from your current system to Envibe, including membership, swim school, bookable spaces and stock, so business managers can pick up where they left off," Mr Dhar says.

"Envibe is a low-risk option because it is here to stay. Our priority is providing customers with a smooth user experience, making it simple for them to manage and report on their businesses."

A Software for Life promise ensures Jonas Leisure customers always have access to free upgrades and enhancements. The company is also committed to providing continued support for all the software solutions customers rely on. "Our customers’ success is our measure of success and we look forward to welcoming those who want a premium experience or who feel neglected by their current providers," Mr Dhar says.

"If a facility’s current leisure management system is reaching its end of life or they are being forced to migrate to a new system by their current service provider, then now is an ideal time to make the change to Envibe."

Jonas Leisure also offers other essential leisure management tools, including membership presales management software, complete retention management solutions, entrance control solutions and business growth tools.

From local government facilities, universities and schools to leisure, aquatic and health and fitness clubs, Jonas Leisure’s software is used by more than 600 individual sites and has more than 3,500 daily users in Australasia.

If it is time for a change, visit Envibe’s website for more information.