B+LNZ announce Farmer Directors for Northern North Island and Northern South Island 2021

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 14:51

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) Farmer Director Martin Coup (Northern North Island) and Kate Acland (Northern South Island) have been elected as the Farmer Representative Directors for the B+LNZ Board.

King Country sheep and beef farmer Martin Coup has been re-elected as B+LNZ Farmer Director for the Northern North Island. Coup received 5,287 votes while opposing candidate Gray Baldwin received 4,740 votes, making for a winning margin of 547 votes.

Kate Acland from Ashburton has been elected to represent the Northern South Island district, replacing sitting director Phil Smith from Culverden. Acland received 5,303 votes while Smith received 2,511 votes, making for a winning margin of 2,792 votes.

Acland has previously served as the Associate Director on B+LNZ’s Board in 2018.

B+LNZ’s Chairman Andrew Morrison has extended his congratulations to the successful candidates.

"Firstly, I want to thank Phil Smith for his contribution to B+LNZ. He has done an excellent job in keeping the board grounded, focused on the needs of famers, and has also built great relationships for the organisation in the US market with his heavy commitment to the Tri-Lamb programme. I’d also like to congratulate Martin Coup for his re-election and welcome Kate Acland onto the Board.

"As a farmer-led organisation, the directors' participation in the governance of B+LNZ is vital to ensure we continue to deliver for our sheep and beef farmers," says Morrison.