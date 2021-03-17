Hawke's Bay Financial Adviser Brad MacDonald joins Plus4

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 08:43

Plus4 Insurance Solutions (Plus4), the national insurance advisory and financial services group, today announced that Hawke’s Bay adviser Brad MacDonald has joined the group. He has seven years’ experience in the financial services sector.

Brad attended Flaxmere College where he was a foundation student, Head Boy, and Captain of the school’s 1st XI cricket team. On leaving school, he moved to Auckland and joined the Royal New Zealand Navy as a weapons technician and met his wife, Yvette. Having started a family, they elected to move back to Hawke's Bay. Brad then worked in several sales and account management roles before beginning his financial services career with a well-known Hawke’s Bay financial planning practice in 2014.

In 2018, he joined Gary Hemmings and established Common Sense Financial Planning. As a Financial Adviser (FA) FSP360446 and an Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®), Brad provides financial advice including KiwiSaver, investment and retirement planning, and personal insurance.

Brad works with a diverse range of clients including business owners, families, farmers, and medical professionals in New Zealand and offshore in Australia, Singapore and Japan. He has joined Plus4 Insurance Solutions to provide his clients with the collective benefits of belonging to a national insurance adviser and broking group.

Plus4’s Group General Manager Peter Standish said, "Brad is an experienced and highly regarded financial services professional who has established a successful practice in the Hawke’s Bay. Given that Plus4 is a cooperative, the only specialist insurance and financial broking firm that is a member of the NZ Cooperatives Association, we are very selective about whom we ask to join our group. Our members need to not only have the necessary experience and expertise but also share our values. We are pleased to welcome Brad to Plus4."

Established in Nelson in 2008, Plus4 now has 46 advisers working from 16 locations between Whangarei and Invercargill. Group members, who have no affiliations to any specific insurance provider, offer unbiased advice tailored to their individual and business clients’ requirements. They work predominantly with small to medium-sized enterprises, their owners, and their accountants.