New Managing Director at Woolworths NZ - Spencer Sonn now on board

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 12:34

17 March 2021: Woolworths New Zealand’s new Managing Director, Spencer Sonn, has officially started in the role this week after spending time in stores throughout Aotearoa getting to know the team and the wider business.

Spencer joins the business from Woolworths Holdings South Africa where he spent the last five years as the Managing Director Food, responsible for the food and innovation portfolios across more than 400 supermarkets and 33,000 team members.

Spencer has a 25-year grocery career behind him, starting out on a store management graduate programme, and progressing through a variety of roles to gain valuable experience in fresh and long life food, operations and buying.

His passion for retail, first-hand experience working in stores, proven track record of developing innovative customer focussed solutions, and strong focus on quality and store experience will be tremendous assets to the Woolworths New Zealand team.

"I’ve spent the past couple of weeks visiting stores and getting a good feel for how our business operates," says Spencer Sonn. "It has really struck me how passionate our team are, right throughout Aotearoa, and particularly when it comes to delivering a great shopping experience for our customers and building innovative solutions that will see our business grow well into the future.

"I’m incredibly excited to be taking on this new role and continuing to build on the strong foundations that the leadership team have already put in place. The immense potential that this business has was one of the key things that attracted me to this position, and I’m looking forward to leading and supporting the team to help realise that," says Spencer Sonn.