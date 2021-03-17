Kava at the Cup on the Moana

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 18:00

The Pacific Cooperation Foundation is very pleased to be collaborating with Pacific Vision Aotearoa, Kava O Aotearoa, and others to host Kava at the Cup on Sunday.

A dawn ceremony will take place on a double-hulled, ocean-going, Pacific sailing canoe at the New Zealand Maritime Museum Hui Te Ananui A Tangaroa in Auckland on Sunday morning from 7.30-9.30am.

There will be 20 people participating aboard Haunui while another 50 will participate on the balcony overlooking Haunui.

Kava o Aotearoa Custodian Pakilau Manase Lua says, "This event serves to raise awareness about climate justice through a connected Pacific ancestral way - kava, waka, sailing and voyaging.

"Kava and waka both hold deep connections with the environment and so provide eloquent and relevant platforms and practices to address climate justice in the Pacific."

The ceremony will promote a focus on Tuvalu as a nation that is suffering the impact of climate change as the beginning of a campaign, ‘Save Tuvalu to save the world’".

Pakilau said, "We scheduled this event to coincide with the final week of the America’s Cup race and the equinox, serving as a poignant reminder that this significant event is taking place on an important resource, our ocean.

"While we celebrate and get in behind Team New Zealand during this exciting time, we also remember the history of our Polynesian ancestors who travelled across the Pacific Ocean thousands of years ago in their double hulled wakas.

PCF Board member Rachel Petero said, "We are honoured to be partnering in this important event as a platform for highlighting the effects of climate change in the Pacific.

"We also acknowledge Kava O Aotearoa ceremony which is the only Pacific ceremony that is inclusive of MÄori and Pacific representation, positions women in key roles in the ceremony, and we come together to celebrate Pacific cultures and protocols safely in Aotearoa," Rachel Petero said.