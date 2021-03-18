Dept Agriculture selects TechnologyOne to manage finances in the cloud

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 16:27

TechnologyOne continues its leadership in the public sector with another major Commonwealth government agency, the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment (DAWE), moving its finances to the Australian company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

DAWE is the first "Tier 1" department to move its finance system to SaaS, a demonstration of trust TechnologyOne is proud of.

Ed Chung, CEO of TechnologyOne said the Department will enjoy all the transformative benefits of Software-as-a-Service, including strong cyber security and software that always has the latest features.

"This win is another proof point of the longevity of our 33 year journey and 99% customer retention, as we continue to deliver technology which is innovative and future-proof.

"The Department of Agriculture’s new finance solution will be deployed into TechnologyOne’s IRAP PROTECTED assessed SaaS solution, providing a materially higher cyber security posture at no additional cost.

"Our Australian technology - the only true SaaS ERP solution on offer in Australia - will support the Department’s modernisation program which is set to drive efficiencies across the import and export of our primary industries. In turn this supports Australian producers and will drive economic growth.

"As an Australian company, we are proud our platform will find immediate efficiencies and modernise back end processes, providing important improvements for hardworking staff on the front line.

"It is pleasing to see our long-term investment in becoming IRAP-assessed, along with our continued commitment to data sovereignty, win support to the Government at this time," Mr Chung said.

TechnologyOne has a long history supporting government sector across Federal, State and local jurisdictions. Most recently, they led the design and implementation of e-invoicing with the Department of Treasury.

DAWE and TechnologyOne are already well underway working together to migrate the on-premise environment to SaaS, with the process expected to be completed by the middle of the year.