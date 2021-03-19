Urban renewal tipped for large vacant site in Christchurch - Colliers

Friday, 19 March, 2021 - 10:14

A large tract of land that was once home to Christchurch secondary school Marian College, is being tipped as ripe for urban housing renewal.

Covering 17,737sq m in two titles, the development site is in the north-east of North Parade in the suburb of Richmond, is being sold by the Catholic Diocese.

Marian College was founded on the site in 1982 after a merger between two Catholic secondary schools for girls, St Mary's College and McKillop College. Marian relocated to temporary premises in Barbadoes Street after the earthquakes and will open a new school in the north west in 2023.

Hamish Doig, managing director of Colliers International in Christchurch, is marketing the property in conjunction with Will Franks.

Doig said the sale of the now surplus land would help fund the rebuild of Marian.

"This is a significant development site that will we believe will have particular appeal for residential developers. Large blocks of bare land in or near the CBD are being snapped up by developers for medium density housing. This block is already zoned Residential Suburban and has the benefit of being surrounded by significant infrastructure and amenity.

"We’ve never seen as much pressure for residential land as we have at the moment with multiple bids on all available land that we’re taking to the market. Developers are typically selling all their assets from the plans before beginning construction, putting them in a very strong position for acquiring more."

The total offering comprises 16,030sq m at 126 North Parade and 1507sq m at 37 Poulton Ave. It is for sale by deadline private treaty, closing March 31.

With access also available from Poulton Avenue, the property overlooks Richmond Park, and is surrounded by the established residential suburbs of Shirley, Dallington, Edgeware, Avonside all close to the Christchurch CBD, as well as key commercial amenities including The Palms Shopping Centre being close to main public transport routes.