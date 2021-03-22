Clemenger Group New Zealand launches new agency

Monday, 22 March, 2021 - 09:01

Clemenger Group has today launched Proximity NZ, a new agency model with a core purpose of finding the growth that’s hard to find for its clients.

The move sees two significant agencies, 99 and justONE, come together to form a 70-strong team of the best talent in the industry across brand, experience, data and technology.

The leadership team of CEO, Chris Pescott; CCO, James Mok and General Manager, Amy Watson say this is more than the merging of two businesses; it’s the invention of a new agency, and they talk of the pride and opportunity in leveraging the world-renowned Proximity network.

"The Proximity offering provides an exceptional foundation, and when you add to that the 30-plus years of collective experience across 99 and justONE, we’re building a world-class agency tailored for the New Zealand market," says Chris Pescott.

"Through our close working partnership with CHE Proximity in Australia, we know that we’re already philosophically aligned, so the transition to Proximity NZ feels like a natural evolution," says Amy Watson.

"We’ve got an amazing group of experienced customer marketers who understand precision and persuasion. With such depth and breadth of the talent in the building, we can identify, create and deliver solutions at all points in the customer journey. Combined with the energy and vibe in the building, it just feels so right," says James Mok.

The senior team at Proximity NZ includes:

- Chris Pescott - CEO

- James Mok - CCO

- Amy Watson - GM

- Stu Hinds and Aaron Turk - Creative Directors

- Jon Irick - Director of Experience Design

- Nick McFarlane - Director of Design

- Nicola Henshaw - Head of Planning

- Kate de Marco and Lisa Divett - Planning specialists

"We are really proud. This is day one. Today is just the beginning. The industry is changing and our team know New Zealand businesses need a model equipped to successfully address the challenges of the future. As an agency, we are hardwired to identify and deliver the growth that’s hard to find for our clients," adds Pescott.

Among Proximity NZ’s foundation clients are New Zealand’s biggest brands: Spark, ANZ, Mazda, Frucor, Fidelity Life, Latitude, Kiwi Property, Pink Batts and House of Travel.

Based at 318 Richmond Road, Proximity NZ will work closely with fellow Clemenger Group agencies Raydar (shopper/activation specialist), BrandWorld (tactical platforms specialist) and Perceptive (data, intelligence and insights specialist).