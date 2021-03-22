Aviation support a win for exporters - ExportNZ

Monday, 22 March, 2021 - 10:20

The government’s extension of the aviation relief package to the end of October gives certainty to under pressure exporters, ExportNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard says.

In March 2020, the Government set aside $600 million for an aviation relief package as part of the $12.1 billion Covid-19 support package.

"ExportNZ has been advocating for this support to be extended as the Covid-19 fallout has continued into 2021. While freight costs remain well above pre-Covid levels, the extension shows the government’s commitment to support exporters until costs come down and disruptions ease," Ms Beard says.

"The government says it will consider extending support until the end of March 2022 if necessary, a commitment that will give greater confidence to airlines and exporters."