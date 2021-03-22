Adrian Riminton steps into Chief Risk Officer role at Fidelity Life

Monday, 22 March, 2021 - 11:40

New Zealand’s largest locally owned life insurer Fidelity Life has a new Chief Risk Officer, with current Chief Distribution Officer Adrian Riminton moving into the role from 1 April 2021.

As the head of Fidelity Life’s risk management function, Adrian will remain on the company’s Executive team and continue reporting to Chief Executive Officer Melissa Cantell.

Adrian expressed an interest in the role last year and was appointed following an extensive recruitment process which included external candidates.

"It’s great to be able to make an internal appointment and shows just how much talent we have in our business," says Melissa.

"We see risk management as a business-critical function and a strategic enabler for our customer-led transformation. With plenty more regulatory and other changes expected in the years ahead, Adrian’s broad commercial background - including last year’s stint as our acting CEO - means he’s ideally placed to help lead our business through our transformation."

Trecia Brown, Fidelity Life’s Head of Professional Development, will act as Chief Distribution Officer while a recruitment process is conducted.

Meanwhile, Fidelity Life’s previous Chief Risk Officer, Anna Black, remains on the Executive team as Transformation Lead - People, Process and Customer, a role she’s held since July last year. Anna is playing a pivotal role on Project Watson, the technology project underpinning the company’s broader transformation.

"These are truly exciting times for Fidelity life as we continue to make great progress with our customer-led transformation. We’re focussed on delivering sustainable, profitable growth so we can build confidence and trust and continue protecting New Zealanders’ way of life," says Melissa.