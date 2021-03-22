Manawatu/Whanganui top performing region for residential investors in Q4 - REINZ

Monday, 22 March, 2021 - 12:14

Capital gains in the Manawatu/Wanganui region increased 25.3% for the three months ending December 2020 when compared to the same time last year with median prices going from $400,000 to $501,000. Additionally, yields in the Manawatu/Wanganui region were 4.0% thereby making it the standout region for residential property investors in New Zealand.

In second place in terms of providing strong returns for investors was the West Coast - the region that topped the list last quarter. The West Coast saw the highest yield in the country at 5.8% - the only region to exceed the 5% mark and the sixth highest capital gains in the country (up 20.2% from $209,000 to $251,200).

Followed closely behind was Taranaki, with the third highest rental yield at 4.1% and the fifth highest capital gains for the country (up 21.0% from $405,000 to $490,000).

At the other end of the scale, the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report found that Nelson had the lowest capital gains (up 10.8% from $600,000 to $665,000) and the third to lowest annual yield of all regions (3.4%), making it the worst performing region for residential property investors.

Wendy Alexander, Acting Chief Executive at REINZ says:

All data provided is for the three months ending December 2020 or the three months ending December 2019, so where an annual movement is referenced, this means the percentage change from the three months ending December 2020 compared to the three months ending December 2019.

Capital gains is calculated by looking at the percentage movement in the median price for the three-month period referenced.

Yield is calculated by looking at the annualised median rent as a percentage of median price.

"As house prices have continued to rise, we’ve seen yields continue to fall showing that some of the strong yields we’ve seen previously are no longer available to investors.

"Again, the regions with the best returns for investors continue to be some of the smaller and more ‘affordable’ regions which again points to the importance of due diligence before buying an investment property. Although there is the obvious convenience of a rental property in your region, sometimes there are advantages to looking ‘outside the box’ and considering where your best investment opportunities lie and factoring in the cost of using a property manager to offset the physical distance," continues Alexander.