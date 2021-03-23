Turangi property with direct river access goes on market - Johnson, Century 21

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 - 09:44

"Direct gate access to world-class trout fishing and the Tongariro River Trail makes this listing almost as rare as hen’s teeth, especially in this market when there’s not much for sale," says local Century 21 franchise owner, Wai Johnson.

Her comments follow Century 21 Premier’s leading sales agent Patrick Barry listing a property at 31 Taupahi Road in Turangi which is already attracting considerable interest nationwide.

Set back from a peaceful tree-lined residential avenue, and backing onto the Tongariro River, the attractive three-bedroom home is described as ‘quintessentially riverside’.

Sitting on nearly a quarter of an acre, the 948sqm section is private with a large flat front lawn - providing space for children, a boat, or visitors’ cars. And again, it’s only one back gate away from the river’s walkway and famous fishing spots.

Adding to its attraction is the fact the home has only had two owners since it was built in 1987 and has since been lightly used as a holiday home.

Well-maintained inside and out, the 85sqm home, with its white-washed ‘Lockwood-styled’ interior, is ready to enjoy. Facing the river, a spacious deck makes for a quiet spot to enjoy that morning coffee or evening drink.

"With house prices in Turangi rocketing over the past five years, Taupahi Road is an increasingly exclusive address. What’s more, properties in this older, Tongariro side of the township rarely come on the market, particularly one so close to the river," says Mr Barry.

Dubbed the ‘Trout Fishing Capital Of The World’, Turangi is known for the nearby skiing, hiking, mountain biking, whitewater rafting, and boating - helped by its proximity to Lake Taupo, Mount Ruapehu, and of course the Tongariro River running right past.

Patrick Barry says whether people are looking for a getaway, investment, or future redevelopment opportunity, 31 Taupahi Road is well worth a look. Viewings are by appointment only, with the property to be auctioned on Saturday, 24 April at 1.00pm unless sold prior.

To see the listing, visit: https://turangi.century21.co.nz/property/residential/buy/nz/33/turangi/511985

Owner of Century 21 New Zealand, Derryn Mayne, says Century 21’s Turangi team, led by Wai Johnson, continues to achieve some amazing results.

"Key to Century 21 Premier’s ongoing success in Turangi has been the franchise’s very strong connect with locals and a proven commitment of giving back to the community, including hosting some very successful charity events in recent years," says Ms Mayne.

She says Century 21 has a long and successful history in Turangi, with the office and agents having won many national and Australasian awards. As well as securing great sales prices, Century 21 Premier oversees a large property management portfolio.

www.century21.co.nz/turangi