Latest housing tax policy a boost for business

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 07:42

Latest housing tax policy reinforces Government’s view that business investment is better for New Zealand economy

The Government’s new housing policy is a clear indication they want to encourage more New Zealander’s investment dollars into the business sector and away from residential property.

That is the key takeaway from the Government’s latest policy announcement by ABC Business Sales managing director, Chris Small.

"This new policy that removes tax deductibility for interest costs associated with residential property investment and extends the Brightline Test period, further reduces the commercial benefits of residential property investment.

"At the same time, business ownership continues to be exempt from any capital gains tax and all interest costs continue to be 100% tax deductible," says Small.

"The Government has a strong view that business investment is better for the economy and creates more jobs compared to the non-productive property asset sector.

"We therefore expect this new tax policy to significantly increase New Zealander’s interest in business ownership, which will in turn create positive flow-on effects for the future of our economy," says Small.