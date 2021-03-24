AA Smartfuel partnership with Qantas Frequent Flyer takes flight

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 08:46

AA Smartfuel is today launching a new partnership with Qantas Frequent Flyer making travel more accessible for Kiwis, allowing them to connect with family and friends and support local tourism operators.

The partnership gives Kiwis the option to choose from a huge range of rewards both in the air and on the ground.

AA Smartfuel Managing Director Scott Fitchett says, "You can now link your Qantas Frequent Flyer account to your AA Smartfuel account and instantly turn some or all of your AA Smartfuel discounts into Qantas Points.

"Qantas Points can be used to book flights with Qantas, Jetstar and more than 50 premium partner airlines and affiliates around the world. You can also use Qantas Points to book accommodation through Qantas Hotels, or treat yourself to the thousands of products available on the Qantas Rewards Store."

Scott says while the country’s borders are currently closed, it’s the perfect time to explore New Zealand and visit family and friends.

"This new partnership will help make travel more accessible for Kiwis and allow them to connect with loved ones or support local tourism operators, by using Points to book domestic flights to Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown with Jetstar and other partner airlines."

It’s the first time in AA Smartfuel’s almost 10-year history that it’s given Kiwis the option to redeem the AA Smartfuel discounts they earn on something other than fuel.

"Fuel discounts at our fuel partners bp and GAS are still extremely popular; we’re simply wanting to give customers other options for how they can redeem the AA Smartfuel discounts they earn," Scott says.

Kiwis can earn 15 Qantas Points for every 1 cent per litre AA Smartfuel discount they convert. To celebrate the launch, Qantas Frequent Flyer is waiving the joining fee for AA Members and AA Smartfuel customers - a saving of $60.

Qantas Loyalty Chief Executive Officer, Olivia Wirth said establishing another avenue to earn Qantas Points in New Zealand with a partner as prolific as AA Smartfuel is good news for members and an exciting opportunity for Qantas Frequent Flyer.

"This partnership will help the hundreds of thousands of Qantas Frequent Flyers based in New Zealand build their points balances faster and get closer to their dream trip sooner.

"New Zealanders share our love of travel and as our second biggest market they also understand the value of Qantas Points.

"We look forward to giving our New Zealand members more opportunities to earn Qantas Points to enjoy a domestic flight somewhere close to home now, an international flight later, a booking with Qantas Hotels or a gift from the Qantas Rewards Store."

See aasmartfuel.co.nz for more info about converting AA Smartfuel discounts to Qantas Points, or choose Qantas Frequent Flyer as a reward in the AA Smartfuel app.