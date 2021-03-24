Mortgage Express appoints Kylie Whellan as Mortgage Adviser

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 09:52

Mortgage Express Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Kylie Whellan as Mortgage Adviser servicing the Wairarapa and Tararua region.

Kylie will give financial advice, on behalf of her company, Mi6 Consultants Limited FSP769272, on various types of mortgage products. Mi6 Consultants Limited is a financial advice provider, trading under the Mortgage Express brand. It is authorised under the financial advice provider licence of Astute Financial Management Limited FSP641829.

Prior to coming under the Mortgage Express brand, Ms. Whellan spent seven years working for some of New Zealand’s big banks, with responsibilities that included branch leadership, coaching, lending, customer financial reviews and service at TSB, BNZ, The National Bank and Westpac.

Along with a background in banking and the financial sector, Ms. Whellan has experience in property management, and over 13 years’ experience in sales and marketing for several successful FMCG brands.

"I believe that my wide-ranging career experience, customer service skills, integrity, authenticity and passion for helping New Zealanders get ahead enables me to coordinate innovative ways for my clients to plan and achieve their financial goals," says Ms. Whellan.

Ms. Whellan will be providing mortgage advice with a focus on residential lending for clients situated in the Wairarapa and Tararua regions.

"Kylie’s strong customer service focus and client-centric approach have contributed to her success in the industry", says David Gopperth, General Manager of Mortgage Express Limited New Zealand.