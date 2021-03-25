Gull offers BIG 15 cent discount for pre-Easter week savings

Thursday, 25 March, 2021 - 06:43

Easter week is a busy time with lots of Kiwis heading away for the extra-long weekend and spending more time at the pumps. Gull is giving Kiwi motorists an opportunity to jump the queues and fill up for Easter with a big 15 cent per litre discount day.

The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on March 25 2021 until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 26 March 2021.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says no one wants to spend their valuable time waiting in queues while heading away for a long Easter weekend so Gull is pleased to give Kiwis an added incentive to head to the pumps earlier.

"Gull’s Discount Days are our way of thanking motorists and giving back to our loyal customers - especially in the busy lead up to Easter. There is no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you like so you can get out and enjoy time with your family."

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91) / $1.917

Force 10 (98) / $2.117

Diesel / $1.167

Lowest priced North Island sites outside of Auckland region as below:

Atiamuri / Offering the lowest North Island regular (91) price / $1.787 per litre

Te Kuiti / Offering the lowest North Island diesel price / $1.047 per litre

Gore / Offering the lowest South Island regular (91) price / $1.797 per litre

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

--Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.