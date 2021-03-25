Change of leadership for Mitre 10 NZ

Thursday, 25 March, 2021 - 08:26

Mitre 10 New Zealand Ltd has today confirmed that Chief Operating Officer Andrea Scown will lead the business forward as Chief Executive Officer, following the confirmed resignation of outgoing CEO Chris Wilesmith.

With his family at home in Australia, Chris has faced ongoing uncertainty around the ability to base himself in the New Zealand office due to Covid. The continuing unknowns around Trans-Tasman travel have led to this decision.

A standout CEO, Chris has had a very positive impact on the co-operative and led the business with distinction. He has fine-tuned Mitre 10’s long-term strategy, built bench strength within the executive leadership team, driven efficiency and productivity across the co-operative and engendered a relentless focus on the safety and wellbeing of team members and customers.

With Andrea now taking the helm, the business is well-positioned for the future. She has an intimate knowledge of all parts of the business and a real passion for the co-operative model. She is a strong and authentic leader who has developed excellent relationships with members and their teams.

This appointment is significant for Mitre 10 for two reasons. It is the first internal appointment made to the CEO role and the first time the co-operative will have a woman chief executive. Both represent a milestone in the proud history of Mitre 10’s ongoing transformation of New Zealand’s home improvement industry.