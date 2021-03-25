TEU congratulates staff on new appointments

Thursday, 25 March, 2021 - 15:14

Te HautÅ« Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union (TEU) is pleased to announce the appointment of four staff entering new positions across industrial, operational, communications and campaigns roles.

Former TEU National Industrial Officer Irena Brorens has been appointed Assistant National Secretary - Industrial. Brorens worked for the Association of Staff in Tertiary Education (ASTE) prior to the amalgamation with TEU. Since the formation of TEU, Brorens has worked as National Industrial Officer, and has been Acting Deputy Secretary for the past 2 years.

Samantha Stephen has been appointed Assistant National Secretary - Operational. Stephen was the TEU Operations Manager for 5 years, Acting Deputy Secretary with Irena Brorens for 2 years, has been the Returning Officer for National Elections for the past year, and has worked in events management, and within the education sector for 5 years prior to TEU.

Beginning April 14, Enzo Giordani will enter his new role as Communications and Campaigns Officer, having worked as a union organiser for 16 years, and TEU organiser for the past 11 years. Giordani has worked with a wide variety of working people in the union movement in his time as organiser.

Megan Morris (MaÅ«apoko and Rangitane) has been a union organiser for 20 years, TEU organiser for 16 years, and will begin her new role as Education and Industrial Campaigns Officer on June 1. Morris has also been part of the CTU Health and Safety group since 2003.

TEU National Secretary Sandra Grey says she is thrilled to have existing staff moving into new roles, with the four staff bringing both continuity and new ideas to their positions,

‘Irena, Samantha, Enzo and Megan together bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new roles. It’s always a positive and a huge benefit to TEU to have existing staff continue in their work for the union in new ways, and bringing fresh perspectives to different areas of our work as a union’.

