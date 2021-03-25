CL Group appoints new CEO - Counties Power

Thursday, 25 March, 2021 - 16:37

ECL Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivek Rajendran as its new Chief Executive Officer. ECL Group is a leading technical services company specialising in fuel systems and technology solutions, with customers such as Z Energy, BP, Caltex, Foodstuffs, NZ Post and Mobil. Mr Rajendran will commence his role as Chief Executive Officer on Monday 29 March.

Currently a key member of the Counties Power Leadership Team, Mr Rajendran has been General Manager Strategy and Business Development since January 2018 where he is responsible for identifying, leading and reviewing strategic business development opportunities, with particular focus on the unregulated environment and emerging energy technologies. Electricity distributor Counties Power acquired a majority shareholding in ECL Group in 2019.

Announcing the appointment today, ECL Group Chairperson Judy Nicholl says, "We are delighted Mr Rajendran is taking the reins at ECL Group as the organisation's Chief Executive to lead the business and continue with developing synergies between ECL Group and Counties Power as they work towards developing a smarter energy future."

"Mr Rajendran was chosen from a strong field of candidates and is an extremely strong business and operations leader with sound strategic nous. With an impressive track record in business improvement and optimising commercial outcomes, he is a safe pair of hands for ECL Group to solidify current partnerships, grow business opportunities and maintain service levels and customer satisfaction going forward. He was instrumental in Counties Power’s investment into ECL Group in January 2019. We see this as a key move to solidify the two companies relationship as they work in conjunction on sustainable energy solutions."

With 18 offices and 250 employees across New Zealand, ECL Group specialises in the critical technical services and equipment vital in maintaining business operations for fuel systems and in on-site implementation and maintenance of hardware and software IT solutions. This puts the company in a unique and strong position to develop full service electric vehicle charging and payment solutions and sustainable energy product offerings. The company recently developed OpenLoop, an electric vehicle charging platform used by a growing number of EV Charger owners.