Countdown and customers deliver $123k pot of gold at end of Rainbow

Thursday, 25 March, 2021 - 17:43

Countdown and it’s customers have delivered a game-changing donation for young rainbow people with $123,000 in funds raised for RainbowYOUTH to help support queer, gender-diverse, takatÄpui and intersex young people throughout Aotearoa.

The fundraising, which took place during Pride Month, was kicked off with a $25,000 donation from Countdown. Customers then also got in on the action, purchasing rainbow sprinkle cupcakes in-store or online, donating at the checkout or through online shopping, and rounding up their in-store shopping to the nearest dollar during the week of 22 to 28 February.

The donation has been described by the RainbowYOUTH team as a game-changer, allowing them to further their reach and provide more support and spaces for young people to be themselves, both online and in localised ways.

RainbowYOUTH Executive director Frances Arns says they are overwhelmed by the support from Countdown and it’s customers.

"We can’t thank Countdown and their customers enough - every single one of the 123,000 dollars raised means so much to us! Importantly, it has shown just how many Kiwis share our vision of making sure Aotearoa’s rainbow young people have the awhi to be proud of who they are," Arns says.

Countdown’s General Manager Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin, says Countdown is once again blown away by the generosity of its customers.

"Our fantastic customers have yet again proved just how generous they are when it comes to supporting other Kiwis. We are incredibly grateful to every single person who put coins in the donation boxes, rounded up at the checkout or purchased a pack of rainbow sprinkle cupcakes. To be able to give Frances and the team at RainbowYOUTH the news that we’d raised more than $120,000 for them was pretty amazing," Kiri says.

Fundraising for RainbowYOUTH during February was also a real highlight for the Countdown team, who had a challenging time responding to COVID Alert Level changes.

"February was a tough month for our team, who were once again called upon to keep Kiwi communities fed and safe during two COVID lockdowns. Celebrating Pride month in store and fundraising for RainbowYOUTH raised their spirits a lot, and I know they are really excited about how much we’re donating," Kiri says.