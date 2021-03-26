Check out the newly built New World Ormiston - Foodstuffs

Friday, 26 March, 2021 - 11:51

Ormiston locals are invited to check out their brand-new New World. Having opened on Thursday 25 March, the store, which is located in the newly built Ormiston Town Centre, has been custom designed and built to cater to the needs of this growing community.

Lindsay Rowles, General Manager of Membership and Property at Foodstuffs North Island says, "We’ve been really looking forward to opening New World Ormiston, our teams have worked incredibly hard to get the store ready and we can’t wait for the local community to see what this latest generation New World has to offer."

New World stores are 100% New Zealand owned and operated, with store owners and their teams having the flexibility to cater to the specific needs of their locality. Hooi Hing, owner operator of New World Ormiston is excited to be back embracing his Auckland roots, having lived in the region for over 30 years. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge after owning several restaurants and a New World in New Plymouth.

"It’s been all systems go to sure everything was perfect for opening day, we‘re so excited to share our new store with customers and have 70 team members, including experts in produce, butchery, bakery, seafood and deli all dedicated to providing great value, amazing fresh food and excellent customer service." says Hooi.

Features of the store include a deli kitchen for demonstrations and tastings, "Our aim is to create a real sense of community here, providing great value and plenty of inspiration for our customers." Hooi adds.

The store is designed with sustainability in mind, making the most of natural light and featuring a highly efficient LED lighting system and the latest low-emissions C02 refrigeration system. Customers are welcome to bring their own containers to the butchery, seafood, delicatessen, and the bakery serve overs.

One lucky New World Ormiston customer will soon be driving away a brand new 2021 Suzuki Swift. Between March 25 and May 2, every customer who spends $50 and swipes their New World Clubcard is in to win.

New World Ormiston is located at 240 Ormiston Road, Flat Bush in Auckland and will be open seven days a week from 7am-10pm.