Counties Power commences $40m network project

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 10:20

The first sod has been turned on a $40m network investment by lines company Counties Power. The project encompasses the eastern side of the company’s network area, straddling the Auckland and Waikato regions in the wider Bombay area. The area is undergoing large greenfield development from Auckland’s expansion south alongside State Highway One.

The current network will be rerouted in some areas, a larger number of power poles and overhead lines replaced and new underground cables installed to future-proof the network to cater for predicted growth both in population and electricity demand in future. A new substation will be constructed at the end of Barber Road in Bombay as part of the works programme and the end-of-life Mangatawhiri and Ramarama substations decommissioned.

Counties Power Chief Executive Judy Nicholl says the essential project is a large-scale network investment for the rapidly growing area.

"We’re proud to officially launch this $40m extensive project that will improve power reliability, safety and capacity for our communities in Bombay, Ramarama and the wider eastern area by installing new network and upgrading existing infrastructure. This is a significant investment in the electricity network and one that will serve locals now and into the future."

The project will run from March 2021 until March 2023. Further stages to extend the project may commence in subsequent years.

Transpower will also be completing work on their network in the area simultaneously. Counties Power is working in parallel with Transpower to schedule works and streamline processes to minimise disruption.

The works area includes Razorback, Paparata, Lowry, Pinnacle Hill, Medhurst, Bombay, Barber, Mill, Great South, Portsmouth and Hillview Roads, including side roads off these.

There will be some disturbance to footpaths and roading while the work is completed however this will be minimised as much as possible and crews will reinstate the area.

Counties Power reminds the public to always treat all lines and electrical equipment as live at all times and to call 0800 100 202, email info@countiespower.com or use the Counties Power app to report any issues.