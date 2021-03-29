Platform data reveals Covid impact on investment choices in 2020

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 12:23

Kiwi investors returned enthusiastically to growth assets in 2020 after a brief run to the exit in March, according to just-released data from direct-to-consumer investment platform, InvestNow.

The new analysis of real investor behaviour over the 12-month period shows all asset classes bar cash were sold down in March amid the initial COVID-19 pandemic shock.

However, InvestNow general manager, Mike Heath, said investors on the platform quickly reverted to optimism in April, piling back into share funds, in particular.

"We saw a clear swerve away from risk assets in March when news of the coronavirus lockdowns first broke," Heath said. "But by April NZ investors were back on the growth road with a notable preference for shares, especially via global equities vehicles."

InvestNow member allocations to share funds in April almost touched the pre-COVID high set in January, the 2020 data reveals, with international equities twice as popular as Australasian counterparts during the month.

But Heath said the pandemic continued to influence investor choices over the rest of the year, disrupting previous asset allocation trends that were more strongly weighted to property and fixed income.

"Listed property, probably the strongest performer in 2019, struggled to regain support after March this year," he said. "While fixed income attracted mixed flows for the last three quarters of 2020 with investors generally favouring global bond funds over NZ fixed interest."

Despite the uncertainty over direct weighting to defensive assets, the InvestNow analysis does show investors were leaning to more professional portfolio protection strategies in the latter quarter of the year.

Heath said the figures show a significant uptick in flows to diversified funds - that allocate across asset classes - during the December quarter.

"In fact, diversified fund flows were neck-and-neck with Australasian equities products in the last three months of the year," he said. "Possibly, investors were becoming increasingly cautious about rising equity markets but less confident about managing the risk themselves through direct exposure to fixed income assets."

If the COVID-19 crisis has altered previous asset allocation trends, it also dented the balance - albeit briefly - between active and passive fund selection.

The InvestNow data shows while investors sold out of active strategies in March, passive funds still attracted small net inflows for the month.

"Index funds remained almost twice as popular in April and May before a more balanced trend emerged between the two investment styles," Heath said. "By year-end the split between active and passive fund flows was about even on InvestNow. Perhaps as market volatility continues, investors may be more interested in active strategies, although index funds remain a popular approach - that’s why we remain focused on giving our investors a wide range of choice across investment styles and asset classes."

The 2020 InvestNow analysis confirmed investors were generally taking a considered approach to their strategies rather than short-term trading, he said.

"Investors were understandably anxious in March last year and did adjust their portfolios accordingly," Heath said. "But there was no mass panic and investors were able to quickly reset their investment strategies in line with long-term targets."