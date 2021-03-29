ANZIIF launches new industry initiative

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 15:15

ANZIIF is proud to launch the Year of the Insurance Professional, an initiative for 2021 which is all about showcasing the success of insurance professionals and raising awareness about the great stories we hear every day.

Senior industry leaders actively endorsed the launch, taking part in ANZIIF’s professionalism video series where they described what professionalism means to them.

‘ANZIIF remains committed to lifting the professional standards of the industry and its people in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia-Pacific region,’ says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer. ‘Defining what it means to be an insurance professional and working collaboratively is fundamental to ensuring a sustainable future for our industry.’

ANZIIF is offering a number of exciting initiatives throughout the year, including recognition awards, competitions, free online access to the ANZIIF Journal, and a selection of webinars.

As part of the launch, ANZIIF has introduced the "Making a Difference" recognition awards, which highlights an individual who has gone above and beyond to display professionalism in their workplace, and for their customers.

Entries are now open

Damian Falkingham, ANZIIF General Manager Industry Engagement believes the initiative will shine light on the industry’s unsung heroes.

‘This initiative is about bringing the industry together to recognise professionalism and celebrating achievements. I believe this can be a key driver for industry collaboration following a challenging 2020 due to the CAT season and COVID impacts’, added Falkingham.

‘Supporting the community when they need it most is at the heart of what we do in insurance. Help us celebrate the success of our insurance professionals by taking part in our initiatives this year and showcase what career opportunities exist in the industry for those looking for a career in insurance,’ says Falkingham.