Power Group appoints GM Technology and Digital

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 16:26

Previously Head of Emerging Technology and Product Development for Counties Power, Moonis Vegdani steps into the role of General Manager Technology and Digital for Counties Power and General Manager Digital for subsidiary company ECL Group.

Counties Power Chief Executive and Chairperson of ECL Group Judy Nicholl says the role is of strategic importance to the companies.

"The energy industry is undergoing major transformation at pace as we move towards a low carbon energy future and digital technologies. Counties Power and ECL Group are well underway on this critical journey to meet these challenges and this appointment signifies a key move in delivering this."

"I’m appreciative of the depth of knowledge and experience that Moonis has to offer both companies and we’re extremely fortunate to benefit from the exceptional calibre of skills and experience that he brings to the Counties Power and ECL Group Leadership Teams. We welcome Moonis to the fold and look forward to working more closely with him as we strive towards a smarter energy future for all our customers," she says.

The move follows the appointment announced last week of Vivek Rajendran from the Leadership Team of Counties Power to Chief Executive Officer of ECL Group.

Mr Vegdani has worked with organisations such as AECOM Australia, Vector, Mercury and Transpower, working on large scale Australian Defence, infrastructure, renewable energy and technology transformation initiatives. He also has experience in bringing new energy and electric mobility solutions to market through corporate venture building and lean start-up activities. He was instrumental in developing the electric vehicle charging platform OpenLoop. Mr Vegdani has served as the Chair of New Generation Network (NGN) and as an Executive Member at CIGRE NZ.