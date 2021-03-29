NZ domestic timber supply is strong says NZ Forest and Wood Sector Forum

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 17:07

The New Zealand Forest and Wood Sector (NZFWS) Forum is asserting that New Zealand’s domestic timber supply is strong, and that our wood supply chain is not at risk.

The comments come in response to the recent announcement that Carter Holt Harvey New Zealand will be cutting timber supplies to Mitre 10, Bunnings and ITM. Some commentary around the announcement has suggested it is due to a domestic supply issue.

President of the New Zealand Institute of Forestry (NZIF) and NZFWS Forum spokesperson, James Treadwell, says the cutting of supplies is most likely a commercial issue between a supplier and its customers, rather than a supply issue within the NZ Forest and Wood sector.

"Current domestic supply of logs is strong- there is a good supply of logs for domestic processing," he says.

"This isn’t an export vs domestic supply issue’.

"Most forest owners are more than happy to supply domestically and will continue to do so. Forum Members are well placed to keep the domestic supply chain well stocked with NZ logs," he says.

Prue Younger, CEO of the NZ Forest Industry Contractors Association (FICA) says there have been some suggestions that there is not enough wood being harvested overall.

She says there is pressure on the overall supply chain, rather than it being a specific harvesting issue.

"Rather than a specific wood supply issue, we’re seeing the whole supply chain under pressure, affecting the expediency of getting logs to processing and export."