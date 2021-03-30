DairyNZ forums focus on 'sustaining dairy's success'

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 - 10:34

Insights into practical solutions to help farmers sustain success on-farm is a key focus of this year’s DairyNZ Farmers’ Forum.

The one-day forum is being held on Thursday, April 29, at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton. The forum’s theme is Sustaining success - strategies for New Zealand dairy farmers to continue leading the world.

This year, Southland farmers can also attend a Farmers’ Forum event at Ascot Park Hotel, Invercargill, with a livestream of keynote speakers and local workshops on the same day. Registrations are now open for both events.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle says the forum is always popular and a great opportunity for farmers to hear from a range of speakers about challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

"We are lucky to have some excellent keynote speakers lined up, including leading New Zealand economist Cameron Bagrie and author and television presenter, Michelle Dickinson."

Cameron Bagrie will give an overview of current and future economic trends, and how these will affect farmers. Dr Michelle Dickinson, aka Nanogirl, will discuss the role of innovation, science and technology in meeting challenges and creating practical solutions.

"The forum provides the chance for farmers to connect and take home exciting new ideas to apply on-farm to boost their productivity and sustainability," says Dr Mackle.

"New Zealand dairy farmers can be proud of what they have achieved, but the forum provides a chance to have discussions on how we can retain our leading position."

Practical workshops and science snapshots will showcase the latest in research and development to help farmers improve how they farm, including looking at genetic improvement, business skills and the changing face of learning. There will also be a session on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the opportunities and challenges along the way.

Two webinars in May will showcase the Farmers’ Forum’s economic insights and scientific solutions.

Farmers are encouraged to register now for the Hamilton and Invercargill events. Registration is free to levy-paying dairy farmers and their staff. For more information and to register, go to dairynz.co.nz/farmersforum.

Farmers’ Forum nationwide webinars

Webinar one - 7-8pm Thursday, May 6

DairyNZ’s economics team shares insights into the competitiveness of New Zealand’s dairy sector against key international competitors.

Webinar two - 7-8pm Thursday, May 13

Join DairyNZ’s science team for a discussion on the latest science-based solutions to farming challenges.