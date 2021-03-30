PwerFinance bolsters senior team with host of new appointments

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 - 15:10

Since its official launch in October 2020, New Zealand financial services company PwerFinance has strengthened its team with a number of recent appointments. The new hires include board directors and advisors, executives and people with a wealth of finance and tech experience to help deliver on PwerFinance’s promise to make finance fairer and more accessible for New Zealanders.

The additions to the team speak to the scale of PwerFinance’s ambitions as it works towards enabling start-ups, corporates, and communities to embed finance as part of their customer offering.

Previously the Chief Risk Officer at ASB, Kevin McDonald joins PwerFinance’s board as a non-executive director, strengthening the already significant financial experience of the board’s membership, drawn from across New Zealand’s financial services and fintech sectors. Before moving to New Zealand a decade ago, McDonald headed the risk departments for the Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays and is currently a director of TSB.

With over 20 years spent within the ASB Treasury department, Treasurer Samantha Nel has a host of experience in funding and liquidity management, asset and liability management, as well as balance sheet management.

Matt Rama joins PwerFinance as Chief Commercial Officer, after spending 21 years as a business and tax advisor at PwC. Passionate about finding new ways to help businesses grow , Rama set up a tax pooling and finance business within PwC, as well as three other independent business ventures, all of which are successfully turning a profit today.

Simon Hargreaves takes the role of Chief Technology Officer. Following his tenure at sports-betting company Betway, Hargreaves has a track record in world-class software engineering and will continue to evolve PwerFinance’s customer offering as it grows.

PwerFinance’s new Chief Operating Officer is Matt Mobbs. With a strong background in banking as Head of Market Risk, then Global Markets at ASB, Matt’s role is to oversee the operation and evolution of the PwerFinance platform, building a strong and sustainable business with his skills in market risk and portfolio management.

Bringing over 25 years’ experience in the Asia-Pacific financial markets, Reuben Tucker is PwerFinance’s debt capital markets lead. In recent years Tucker has focused on the application of emerging technologies to financial services, and his background in supporting customers looking to re-vamp their financial offerings is an excellent fit for PwerFinance’s business.

Bruce Baillie, Chair of PwerFinance, welcomed all new members to the team, as the business plans even further expansion in the coming months.

"We couldn’t be happier with the team we have. Everyone brings a diverse range of skills and a real mix of different experiences both in New Zealand and abroad. With this wealth of talent coupled with our collective ambition, we are extremely excited for the future ahead as we look to provide an alternative form of finance for Kiwi businesses," he said.