Retirement village residents have spoken - RVRANZ

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 13:15

More than 3000 resident submissions were received by the CFFC from seniors in retirement villages.

1900 of those submissions came in writing to the Retirement Village Residents Assoc. of NZ (RVRANZ), which aided their own submission. National President, Peter Carr describes the response as a clear indication to the government on the need for a full review.

"If 98% of the resident responses received agree that a full review of the retirement villages framework needs to be undertaken, then we would hope the government listens."

According to the RVRANZ’s own 7000 strong membership spread throughout 300 villages in New Zealand - 2/3’s of residents in villages are single with 3/4’s of them being female (usually widows) with an average age of 81.

"We want to know who and what framework is protecting the vulnerable and elderly in these villages. When legislation can allow for a resident to lose up to 30% of their capital, receive no share of capital gain - but have to pay any capital loss, plus continue to be charged weekly fees ad infinitum after exit… and still not have any money refunded until the village has sold the licence of the unit to someone else - then something is seriously wrong."

While a number of operators had lifted the industry's game by stopping fees on exit, guaranteed return of funds to a resident or sharing capital gain were not up for discussion with operators. "We have cases where it has taken 12-24+ months for some people to see money returned and fees to stop being charged.", states Peter.

The RVRANZ has called for some interim relief by seeking amendments to the Retirement Villages Code of Practice. This would allow for a number of the loopholes to be closed while a full review was undertaken.

An authorised advocate, Commissioner or Ombudsmen with the legislated powers to enforce decisions without a stressful, drawn out process was also a key request from residents.

Discussions have recently started between both village operators and residents associations, with the drafting of an initial 12 month MOU. And while both the RVA and RVRANZ agree that the majority of residents are happy with village life, Peter Carr is adamant that this is not about ‘warm fuzzies’. "Bottom line: Legislative change is needed to ensure vulnerable village residents are protected."