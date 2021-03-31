The Libraries launches at The Hotel Britomart

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 15:04

The Hotel Britomart is proud to launch The Libraries, a series of one-of-a-kind spaces designated for select private functions. Tucked away on the first floor of the heritage Masonic and Buckland buildings, The Libraries are a succession of elegant spaces crafted for intimate gatherings, private dinners, meetings and more.

Opening in May 2021, The Libraries at The Hotel Britomart will also be available for use by guests of The Landing Suites and The Hotel Britomart. Located at the heart of where the iconic Masonic building meets the contemporary design of

The Hotel Britomart layers of history, art and design are intertwined across four elegant rooms hidden away in the elegance of New Zealand's first 5 Green Star hotel.

The Libraries deliver a warm, deeply personal and considered hospitality experience within The Hotel Britomart. A destination unto itself The Libraries connects you to food, wine, people and place in a way no other hosted setting can. The space will feature a series of wine and food experiences hosted by Executive Chef Tom Hishon.

"The Libraries are an extension of the unique and special offering at The Hotel Britomart and we’re proud to be able to provide a collection of memorable spaces that will make any event unforgettable," says Clinton Farley, The Hotel Britomart General Manager.

The Lounge

With artworks by Ralph Hotere and Shane Cotton, and brick walls revealing layers of history, The Lounge allows guests the luxury of sinking into sumptuous banquettes or gathering for conversation around its beautiful bar.

The Chef’s Library

A thoughtful and considered private dining room hosting up to eight guests for sublime meals crafted by Executive Chef Tom Hishon and paired with exceptional wines to match. The adjacent kitchen allows natural conversation with the chefs as each unforgettable course is served.

The Wine Library

The loft-like Wine Library is lined with high shelves filled with bottles, and lit by a chandelier of hand-crafted glass. Its central kauri table is designed to be the focus of tailored wine tastings or private dinners for up to 12 people with fine wine specialist David Nash.

The Papuke Room

Filled with light and the textures of ancient native timber and century-old brick, the Papuke room is a generous, flexible space that can host seated dinners, cocktail functions, presentations, meetings and gatherings of up to 50 guests.

The Libraries at The Hotel Britomart are available to book from 3 May for a unique and considered experience in the heart of Auckland city.