Amended Electricity Industry Participation Code comes into force from 1 April 2021

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 09:27

From 1 April 2021, a new amendment of the Electricity Industry Participation Code (the Code) comes into force.

This amendment is to support consumer awareness of both Utilities Disputes and Powerswitch and what services are available for the consumer.

The 2019 Electricity Price Review and other research undertaken by the Electricity Authority, highlighted that members of the public have little awareness of the Utilities Disputes services or of Powerswitch.

Both Utilities Disputes and Consumer NZ support the Code change as it means electricity companies have to inform their customers about both organisations.

Utilities Disputes provides a free, fair and independent dispute resolution service to help consumers to resolve electricity, gas and water complaints with their provider.

Powerswitch, managed by Consumer NZ, is an independent energy price comparison website which helps consumers work out which power company and pricing plan is best for their specific needs.

In today’s environment it is vital that consumers are well informed and empowered to make the right choices for their circumstances. This encourages electricity retailers to improve their products and services for consumers.

The Code change means that all electricity retailers and distributors must provide customers with clear and prominent information about Utilities Disputes and Powerswitch.

"Every initiative to increase awareness of our free, independent, and fair service is welcomed," says Utilities Disputes Commissioner and CEO, Mary Ollivier. "These changes will help us to support customers with any disputes they are unable to resolve directly with their company. Increased competition in the energy market means it is more important than ever that consumers have access to the assistance they need to voice their concerns, and to ask for extra help if they need it."

Powerswitch provides independent information to help consumers shop around and look for a better deal, which can only be good for the consumer as they can compare process and switch to save money on their power bill.