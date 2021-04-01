ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: Little dipper

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 10:00

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index fell 2 points in March. The bounce has stopped slightly short of its historical average of 120. Inflation expectations eased slightly, as did house price inflation expectations.

"Household house price expectations appear to have peaked, as we predicted last month. Recent policy changes may see them retreat more quickly, though we’ll never be able to disentangle the impact from what would have happened regardless," said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner

Turning to the detail:

Perceptions of current financial situations lifted 5 points to +3%.

A net 30% expect to be better off this time next year, up 3.

A net 14% think it is a good time to buy a major household item, down 6 points. This is the single best retail indicator in the survey.

Perceptions regarding the next year’s economic outlook fell 9 points to

-7%. The five-year outlook dropped 5 points to +15%.

House price inflation expectations eased 1.4%pts to 6.1%, still a historically very high level. They fell in every region (by the most in the regional North Island), and range from 5.3% in the South Island excluding Canterbury to 6.7% in Auckland.

CPI inflation expectations eased 0.6%pts to 4.0%, still quite a high read but a significant step towards more normal levels than have been seen in recent months.

"Households have recently been much warier about buying a major household item than their exceptionally strong house price inflation expectations would suggest they ‘should’ be.

"Their self-reported enthusiasm on this front has historically been the best retail spending indicator in the survey. But retail spending has recently overshot, reflecting repurposed holiday savings, a catch-up from lockdown, the housing boom and interest-free deals. But it is unlikely to last as the first three of these driver’s fade.

"Meanwhile, households are expecting a lot more inflation than businesses are. They often do, but now the difference is extreme. Businesses set the prices, but that doesn’t mean high household inflation expectations don’t matter.

"They make it easier for retailers to raise prices, and if the labour market is tight, can also impact wage negotiations."