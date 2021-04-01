Living Wage movement announces new rate

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 12:00

Living Wage Aotearoa today announced the new Living Wage rate of $22.75 per hour, effective from September 1 2021. The 2021-2022 rate represents a 3 per cent increase, based on the average annual earnings movement in the last June quarter.

The announcement was made at a celebration to mark progress on Auckland Council’s goal of paying all its contracted cleaners the Living Wage, with the first tranche of contractors set to get a pay increase to bring them up to the current Living Wage in April.

All staff directly employed by the council have been paid a Living Wage since 2019, and Mayor Phil Goff has promised to extend this to all contracted cleaners by the end of the current term.

"This increase for cleaners of nearly 20% for some of the lowest-paid workers in the city, will be transformative for cleaners, who we all acknowledge are an essential workforce now and beyond COVID," says Living Wage organiser Tupouteisa Unga.

Today’s milestone signals the mayor is committed to delivering on his election promise of moving all council-contracted cleaners to the current Living Wage during this term in office.

Mayor Goff says, "As Mayor I am fully committed to a Living Wage for those who work for council. Every person deserves a wage that they can support themselves and their family on.

"Two years ago, I delivered on my commitment that all staff directly employed by the council would receive the Living Wage. I’m proud of that.

"Now we want progressively to extend the Living Wage to those contracted to work for council while not directly employed by us, starting with our cleaners. Because they are employed on a range of different contracts, this is more complex to implement.

"However, I have instructed Auckland Council that I want the transition to a Living Wage for contracted cleaners achieved by 2022. I am pleased that we are making progress towards this," Phil Goff says.

WaitÄkere Ward Councillor Shane Henderson says, "Everyone deserves a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work. I’m proud to see the progress Auckland Council is making towards ensuring that contracted cleaners receive the Living Wage. It shows strong leadership and sets an example to other public organisations to pay their staff fairly."

Tupouteisa says, "Our communities in Auckland have worked hard for eight years to ensure contracted workers to public bodies earn no less than the Living Wage and it is heartening to see our local council embrace decent wages for more thriving communities.

"With more than 200 accredited Living Wage Employers and a newly launched Principal Partner Council of Living Wage champions, we know this Movement is unstoppable."