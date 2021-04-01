Red meat sector exports in February 2021 worth $906.7 million

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 13:06

New Zealand’s red meat sector highlighted the value of its diverse market strategy with exports reaching $906.7 million during February 2021, according to the latest analysis from the Meat Industry Association (MIA).

The overall value of exports in February 2021 was the same as February 2020, however there were shifts in the destinations for products with exports to China increasing 124 per cent year-on-year, but dropping for most other markets.

"Twelve months ago, we witnessed the early impact of COVID-19 in China and the industry moved decisively to shift New Zealand beef and lamb products to other markets in line with where the demand was," says MIA chief executive Sirma Karapeeva.

"Ultimately, the February 2021 results show a return to more recent ‘business as usual’ levels of demand with ongoing high volumes to China and steady exports to other markets as we come into the peak of the processing season."

New Zealand’s overall beef exports of 47,467 tonnes during February 2021 were the highest for the month in more than 20 years. This was partly supply-driven, with high numbers of steer and heifer sent for processing in later January and early February, coupled with demand from China.

The overall volume of sheepmeat exports also increased by 10 per cent, with the 28,080 tonnes sent to China the highest monthly export to that market. China remained the biggest market for sheepmeat, followed by the UK and US. Volumes of sheepmeat exports to the US rose by eight per cent to 2,959 tonnes.

"It is also encouraging to see signs of an increase in food service sector demand in the United States, particularly for frozen racks," says Ms Karapeeva. "That can be attributed to the ongoing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme there."

Exports to Australia increased by six per cent to a value of $16.7m. While the majority of New Zealand meat exports to Australia are co-products, beef exports rose by 172 per cent compared to February 2020, to 508 tonnes. This was largely due to Australia currently undergoing a major herd rebuilding phase with significantly reduced cattle processing.

The Meat Industry Association is closely monitoring the supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, says Ms Karapeeva.

"This is an area of growing concern with port-related issues both at home and overseas and many of our members are seeing shipping delays and increased costs."