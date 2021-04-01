Telecommunications industry welcomes Commerce Commission's completion of Mobile Bill Review

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 13:27

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) has welcomed today’s confirmation that the Commerce Commission has completed its review of consumer mobile phone bills.

TCF CEO Geoff Thorn said today’s formal completion of the review ended a process that began about two years ago.

As announced on March 9, the industry’s focus now is to progress a range of customer transparency initiatives that have been agreed with the Commerce Commission.

New Zealand’s mobile service providers have agreed to implement a range of initiatives to provide customers with better information so they can make more meaningful comparisons and choices about their mobile services.

Thorn said global industry surveys had consistently shown New Zealand mobile consumers were well served by world-class telecommunications networks and services, but the industry is committed to continual improvement.