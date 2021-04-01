Z Energy wishes Kiwi charities a Happy Easter with launch of Z Business for Charities fuel programme

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 14:31

Z Energy is wishing a Happy Easter to its charity customers, with the launch of Z Business for Charities.

The programme offers 10 cents off every litre in over 550 locations, a $100 fuel credit and a free St John First Aid Kit on sign up, no minimum spend and no monthly fees.

Z’s GM Commercial, Nicola Law says that Z Business for Charities was evolved from conversations with community groups.

"When we spoke with community groups, they shared their passion for their people and what they do, as well as some of the challenges they face when it comes to their more functional needs, like managing fuel spend.

"We also learned that a big part of their success is partnering with their volunteers and companies to create as much positive impact as possible.

"We heard all of this and decided that Z could help. The Z Business for Charities offer not only helps to streamline how community groups manage their fuel, it also puts more money back in their pockets and back into communities."

New Zealand registered charities that wish to join or find out more can do so by visiting https://business.z.co.nz/business-charity/.