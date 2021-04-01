Mobil customers can now feel even better about their coffee purchase

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 15:56

Mobil Oil New Zealand Limited (Mobil) has today launched its brand new coffee offer, and in addition to tasting great, it will also do great things for Kiwi tamariki (children) in need.

Mobil has joined together with the KidsCan Charitable Trust (KidsCan), creating a new coffee cup initiative that will support the charity to help create a brighter future for tamariki in need.

For every coffee sold at participating Mobil service stations, Mobil will donate 10 cents towards the programmes that KidsCan implements at primary schools and early childhood education centres across Aotearoa New Zealand.

The more coffee sold, the more money that will go towards supporting our tamariki in need.

KidsCan’s vision is to help create a better Aotearoa New Zealand for all tamariki (children). This aligns with Mobil’s focus on improving education opportunities in the communities where we operate.

Every day in New Zealand, thousands of Kiwi children go to school without basic necessities including food, shoes or a warm jacket. KidsCan provides the essentials to Kiwi kids affected by poverty, so they can participate in learning and have an opportunity for a better future.

Mobil Oil New Zealand lead country manager Andrew McNaught said he is immensely excited about the new initiative, which comes as Mobil enters its fourth year of supporting KidsCan.

"I am so pleased that we are able to build on our existing support of KidsCan’s amazing work by providing them with additional income via our coffee sales," said Mr McNaught.

"Not only does this initiative help an immensely worthy cause, it also helps our valued Mobil customers feel great about their coffee purchase because not only does it taste great, but it also does great things!"

KidsCan founder and CEO Julie Chapman said the new initiative would help to extend KidsCan’s visibility through the co-branded cups’ availability at participating service stations across Aotearoa.

"In addition to their ongoing contribution over the last three years, Mobil’s extensive network of service stations gives KidsCan a great opportunity to increase its reach across New Zealand," she said.

"We look forward to working alongside Mobil to bring about positive outcomes for less-advantaged children by ensuring they have all the basics to enable them to get into schools in a position to focus on learning."

Mobil first began supporting KidsCan in 2018, and the co-branded coffee cups are an extension of that support. Mobil and KidsCan will initially run the coffee initiative throughout 2021, with a view to continuing if the initiative is successful.

In addition to the Mobil KidsCan coffee cups, Mobil is launching a new-and-improved coffee offering, with a new bean roast from coffee supplier Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE), additional barista training, and the installation of brand new coffee machines across the Mobil-branded network. This will ensure customers can rely on always getting a great coffee from Mobil service stations.

What other work does Mobil do in the community?

Mobil has a wide-ranging contributions programme that supports a range of charities, volunteer organisations and community organisations. Past recipients include organisations such as KidsCan, Conservation Volunteers New Zealand, Coastguard New Zealand, The Movember Foundation and Victim Support. Mobil also supports education in a number of other ways too.

Mobil already makes substantial contributions to local schools across New Zealand through its Mobil Bright Future grant programme. In 2020, Mobil provided support to Cannons Creek School in Porirua, Te Waka Unua School in Woolston, Te KÅhanga Reo o Whareroa in Mount Maunganui, and St Teresas School in Bluff.

Since 2015, Mobil has donated nearly $200,000 to schools around Aotearoa, to support them in providing educational resources for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning.