Packaging innovation set to remove 300,000 plastic bags annually

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 13:32

New Zealand’s first pellet fuel product packaged in a 100% recyclable paper bag will look to save New Zealand’s consumption of 300,000 single-use plastic bags annually.

Until now, wood pellets - the energy-dense fuel burned in residential pellet fires has been packaged in a medium weight micron plastic bag. The woods pellets supply the 10,000 pellet fires in New Zealand with the consumers purchasing between 70-150 bags annually depending on location and seasonal temperatures.

Consumers purchase the packaged product, often in volumes of 5-10 for a single-use purpose until the fire pellets are burned and the plastic is sent to landfill.

Wood pellets rely on robust packaging because the quality needs to be upheld throughout the supply chain, making recyclable packaging that one step harder. However after considerable comments, enquiries and concerns from consumers, ‘sitting back’ was not an option.

Councils, supermarkets other organisations across the country have tried and in some cases succeeded to solve single use and soft plastic issues through collection initiatives. Although the varying levels are reflective of two barriers which are met. Firstly, New Zealand must find a solution to our inability for recycling certain numbers, or grades of plastics. Secondly, we need to be shifting away from single use plastic towards reutilising and recycling other forms of packaging - this is essential for purposeful change.

A spokesperson from ResourceFuel stated it was a ‘game changer’ for the industry as consumers become more conscious about their purchasing decisions and they can now act based on their values.

"Consumers are now more heavily involved in the buying process when it comes to packaging. In some demographics, they are asking, how will my buying patterns of FMCG and other consumables

affect future generations and the environment."

"We have customers who hate single-use plastic but enjoy the convenience of a pellet fire. Until now, they have had no choice but to purchase and dispose of plastic, leaving some questioning whether a pellet fire is for them. Now, those same consumers can have a positive impact on the environment".

Resourcefuel is now stocked at selected Warehouse Stores. A full stockist list and the full Resourcefuel story can be found at www.resourcefuel.co.nz