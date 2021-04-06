Trans-Tasman bubble a significant breakthrough for business - BusinessNZ

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 17:09

The announcement a Trans-Tasman bubble will go ahead this month is a win for businesses on both sides of the ditch, BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says.

The Government today announced the resumption of quarantine free travel between New Zealand and Australia, beginning on April 19.

"New Zealand’s tourism and hospitality sectors have suffered the full force of Covid-19. Today’s news will give them great encouragement that there is light at the end of the tunnel," Mr Hope says.

‘’Australia is our second biggest trading partner and New Zealand's largest international visitor market, accounting for almost half of all international visitor arrivals so this is an important step in getting our key service sectors operating again."