SMEs will welcome trans-Tasman bubble - MYOB

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 17:12

MYOB Senior Sales Manager SME Krissy Sadler-Bridge says news of a travel bubble opening with Australia from April 19, announced today by the Prime Minister, will be a welcome relief to local SMEs.

According to MYOB’s latest survey of more than 1000 SME operators nationwide, fifty-six per cent say the impact of border restrictions is one of the factors having the biggest impact on their confidence in the economy over the year ahead, after Covid-19, on 59%.

The impact of border restrictions on confidence has been widespread across the SME sector with concern not just restricted to tourism businesses," says Krissy. "Agri-businesses, transport and logistics operations, retail and hospitality report the restrictions are the greatest impact on their economic confidence".

According to the survey, 61% of operators in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector, 60% of those in the transport and logistics industry and 55% of those in the retail and hospitality trade say border restrictions are having an effect on confidence.

"Hopefully the travel bubble with Australia will mark the first step in fully reconnecting our economies, not only in terms of tourism but also in the trade benefits of increased availability in air transport freight across the Tasman," says Krissy.