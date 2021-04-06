Ngai Tahu Tourism welcomes trans-Tasman bubble

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 17:17

NgÄi Tahu Tourism owns several world-class tourism attractions, and all have been lucky to have incredible domestic support from New Zealanders this past year.

The announcement of the trans-Tasman bubble means the chance to showcase once again some of the most beautiful parts of our country to an international market.

General Manager Jet Boat Operations Jolanda Cave says while there have been many positives to the past year, including the opportunity to see the domestic support shown for local businesses, the closure of the borders has been hard on the tourism industry.

"We are so excited by the announcement of a trans-Tasman bubble and to again be able to welcome our Australian manuhiri."

Dark Sky Project Business Manager Jared Simcox says like many other tourism businesses across Aotearoa, Dark Sky Project has been impacted by the border closures.

"The business has been sustainable over the past year because of that strong domestic support. We are delighted with the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble just in time for winter which is the most spectacular time to visit TakapÅ."

Franz Josef Glacier Guides Business Manager Jonathan Tyler says the trans-Tasman bubble will be hugely beneficial for Franz Josef Glacier Guides and for Te Tai o Poutini as a whole.

"We’re excited to open up again to the international market and look forward to further safe border openings in time. This will be a huge-leg up for the West Coast region."

For Australian visitors, this will be their first chance to visit the newly opened All Blacks Experience in Auckland’s SkyCity.

The attraction opened in December and showcases what it means to be an All Black, the journey to pulling on the black jersey and the mana behind the brand.

All Blacks Experience General Manager Phil McGowan says, "with the friendly rivalry and mystique that the All Blacks brand evokes in many of our Australian friends it will be a joy to watch them practice their footy in the skills area and have the chance to experience our interactive attraction first-hand."