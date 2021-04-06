Trans-Tasman travel allows family and friends to reunite

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 17:23

Today’s announcement that quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand will resume on Sunday 18th April from 11.59pm is a welcome step towards the recovery of tourism in New Zealand and one I am sure you have all been looking forward to. Learn more here.

We expect that the first people to take up travel will be those wanting to reconnect with friends and family and our modelling shows that while visitor numbers aren’t anticipated to return to previous levels overnight, we can expect to be back at 80% by January 2022.

Tomorrow we are holding a webinar to share insights about the market with you and our plans to help drive preference and booking. I encourage you to come along if you haven’t already registered.

We estimate that quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand resuming soon could bring in $1 billion to the economy by the end of the year and we have been working hard to keep Aotearoa top of mind for Australian visitors over the last year. We will need to work even harder to convert this into bookings.

Our activity to encourage travel is driven by research and insights about the market and by what New Zealanders expect from the tourism industry. We will be sharing these insights with industry to ensure the tourism sector is well-positioned for recovery and ready to attract Australian visitors again.