Anagenix a finalist in 'two NZ Hi-Tech Award Categories'

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 - 10:37

Cutting edge nutraceutical ingredients company Anagenix has been announced as a finalist in two categories of this year’s New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards:

Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual (Anagenix Managing Director Chris Johnson)

Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution (BerriQi for lung support)

New Zealand-owned Anagenix manufactures and markets high-quality scientifically formulated ingredients used by health supplement and nutraceutical manufacturers globally. Its products are locally grown kiwifruit, feijoa, and boysenberry-apple powders, gently processed from non-GMO whole fruits to retain a high level of bioactivity. The company’s products are also BioGrow NZ organic certified, halal and kosher.

Mr Johnson says the company is delighted at making the finals in two categories.

"This is a major success in its own right, given award judges say the quality of the entrants is at an all-time high this year as is entry volume across many categories.

He notes the company’s success thus far in the awards is testament to the Anagenix team’s innovative work in tailoring bespoke product solutions that give customers a market advantage.

The Hi-Tech Awards Gala Dinner will take place on Friday 28 May at Auckland’s Spark Arena.