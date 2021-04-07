Searches on Airbnb surge as excitement builds for trans-Tasman travel bubble

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 - 16:44

Both Aussies and Kiwis have been busy planning their long-awaited trans-Tasman adventure, with a surge in searches on Airbnb reflecting a huge appetite to make the most of the return of overseas travel.

Internal Airbnb data shows travellers are particularly keen to take advantage of the new trans-Tasman arrangements, with searches by Aussies for New Zealand getaways almost tripling in the day leading up to the hotly anticipated milestone announcement (when compared to the same day last week). Meanwhile, searches by Kiwis for Australian trips almost doubled during that time (when compared to the same day last week).

Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb’s Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said: "The only thing Aussies and Kiwis love more than a bit of good-natured, friendly rivalry is making the short hop across the Tasman and enjoying a slice of pavlova in each other’s backyards.

"We’re already seeing a huge amount of excitement from both Aussies and Kiwis as they prepare for the return of trans-Tasman travel. What we’re seeing is a big appetite to get across the ditch and say g’day and kia ora to a getaway with family and friends as soon as possible.

"Hosts on Airbnb are incredibly excited to be rolling out their welcome mats so they can help visitors from across the Tasman enjoy all their region has to offer. In the process, they’ll be bringing in much-needed tourism dollars that will help continue to spur on economic recovery.

"In particular, visitors to both nations will likely take the opportunity to explore regional areas and embrace the great outdoors through unique experiences such as farm stays."

Guests are reminded that they can use Airbnb’s flexible cancellation policy search filter when booking, which allows them to search for listings that offer free cancellation until 24 hours before check-in, avoiding any strict cancellation policy listings from their search results entirely. Guests can view their Host’s cancellation policy prior to booking. Almost two thirds of active listings now offer a moderate or flexible cancellation policy.