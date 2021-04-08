Demand for building technology means expansion for Teltrac

Thursday, 8 April, 2021 - 14:05

Digital Infrastructure and Technology solutions providers Teltrac has today announced they are opening in the southern region with presence in Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown. With offices already in Christchurch, Nelson, Wellington and Auckland, the organic expansion is testament to their employee’s dedication and the result of client demand for their hands-on service levels, offering the latest digital infrastructure and technology solutions.

"We have always had a nationwide network of contractors to support our experienced technical team. Our new Southern presence gives us the opportunity to bring our ways of working and high levels of customer care directly to our clients, who have asked us to open locally" said Michael Miles, National Sales Manager.

As Teltrac celebrates 30 years in business this year, the expansion to offer the latest digital infrastructure and technology solutions in Dunedin, Invercargill, Queenstown and across the southern lakes district, is reflection of their ‘people and customer’ approach.

Teltrac has been involved in building technology since 1991. From data cabling to full technology installations, Teltrac is the trusted partner for recognised companies such as ANZ, ASB, Arvida, Christchurch International Airport, Farmlands, Ravensdown and is in a great position to harness the growth of the market. From Audio Visual, Building Automation, Structured Cabling Systems, Internet of Things, Telephone Systems, Nurse Call, Remote Hands, Security, Visitor Management, Wireless Implementation, through to Managed Solutions, Project Management, Service and Support, the depth of capabilities and services offered by Teltrac is vast and bespoke for each customer.

"We want to thank our employees, clients and business partners for their continued support. Our new presence gives us the opportunity to employ local people and invest in the communities, promote internally and bring our expertise directly to the Southern Region" said Craig Hutchison, Chief Executive Officer. "We are delighted to announce one of the first major projects our Southern Team will be working on is the visionary Invercargill inner-city redevelopment."